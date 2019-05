US whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, who disclosed to WikiLeaks almost 750,000 classified or sensitive documents belonging to the American military, is holding a press conference on Thursday before appearing before a grand jury.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was imprisoned for 62 days after refusing to testify about her contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. On 9 May, Manning was freed, as the grand jury expired.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013, but had the sentence commuted by Obama administration after serving seven years.

