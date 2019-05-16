SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Over Weather Conditions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX said that it has delayed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with 60 satellites within the framework of the Starlink mission for 24 hours due to strong winds.

"Standing down today due to excess upper-level winds. Teams are working toward tomorrow's backup launch window, which opens at 10:30 p.m. EDT [05:30 a.m. Friday GMT]", the company wrote on Twitter.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the Starlink mission will be SpaceX's heaviest load.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Mocks Bezos' Moon Lander With Cheeky 'Blue Balls' Meme

"Starlink mission will be heaviest @SpaceX payload ever at 18.5 tons. If all goes well, each launch of 60 satellites will generate more power than Space Station & deliver 1 terabit of bandwidth to Earth", Musk wrote on Twitter.

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite constellation project, launched in 2015, and envisages the development of global low-cost and high-performance internet. The company has reportedly raised over $500 million to launch as many as 12,000 satellites. The network is expected to become operational after at least 800 of them are deployed into Earth's orbit.