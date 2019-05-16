Skills Over Family Ties: Trump Reportedly Plans to Unveil New Immigration Plan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will roll out a new plan to change US immigration laws in order to increase the number of high-skilled migrants entering the United States and to grant entry based on a point-based system, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Trump administration's proposal will increase the number of highly-skilled migrants granted entry into the United States from 12 percent to 57 percent, the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday citing a senior administration official. Meanwhile, family chain migration would fall from 66 percent to 33 percent under the proposal, the official added.

The programme to introduce a point-based system will take into consideration a set of various factors, including age, English proficiency, education, vocational certifications, etc.

It also seeks to end the diversity lottery system that grants entry into the US to about 55,000 people from underrepresented countries every year. According to the media, Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is presenting the plan on Capitol Hill.

The proposal does not mention resolving the issue for people depending on work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme and it does not propose changes to temporary guest worker visas, the report said.