17:20 GMT +316 May 2019
    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House

    Trump Mulls Booting Bolton Over His Hawkish Views on Iran, Venezuela - Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    344823

    The US president's national security adviser has long been known for his hawkish views on Iran, North Korea, and recently – Venezuela. According to a recent media report, he was the mastermind behind the alleged plan to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East in a bid to counter Iran - something that Trump denied.

    Donald Trump could be considering ousting National Security Adviser John Bolton over displeasure with him pushing for forceful regime changes in Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea, as well as attempting to draw the US into another war, The National Interest reported, citing two anonymous sources. According to the media outlet, he is currently the main driver of the Trump administration's confrontations with countries around the world.

    U.S. Army Capt. Eric Morton, center, commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, walks with Iraqi Maj. Ahmed Hassan and Iraqi 1st Lt. Yasev Mutasam through Shakriyah, Iraq, area during Operation New Town, June 10, 2008
    © Photo : United States Department of Defense/Pvt. Christopher McKenna
    Trump Denies Having Deployment Plan for 120,000 Troops, Slammed as "Psychological Warfare" by Iran

    The magazine noted, however, that some sources have indicated that the opposite could be true when it comes to relations between the two and pointed out that Trump himself defended Bolton last week. The US president insisted that he "tempers" his national security adviser and that he has more "dovish" people on board to balance Bolton's hawkish approach.

    The National Interest also noted that now "there's daylight between Trump and Bolton" and that, according to the sources, "Trump wants him out". What is more, a State Department official and a former senior administration official have told the media outlet that the US secretary of state is also at odds with the national security adviser, fearing that instead of merely pressuring and isolating Iran, Bolton could start a full-fledged war against the Islamic Republic.

    READ MORE: Trump Peeved by Bolton's Attempt to Pull Him 'INTO A WAR' in Venezuela — Report

    This is not the first time that there are media reports about Trump being dissatisfied with Bolton's performance. The Washington Post reported that POTUS had reportedly accused Bolton of trying to push the US into a war with Venezuela and of underestimating the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

    US President Donald Trump speaks alongside National Security Adviser John Bolton (R) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US Media REVEALS Bolton's Hand in Running Trump's Foreign Policy

    A recent report by The New York Times also suggested that Bolton was behind the creation of a plan, allegedly presented by acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan last Thursday, to deploy 120,000 US troops to the Middle East if Iran starts to develop nuclear weapons. Trump denied the plan's existence on 14 May, but didn't rule it out completely, noting that the numbers would be higher if such an approach were adopted.

    Reports about Bolton pushing his own agenda have popped up before, even prior to his work in the Trump administration, when he was a US State Department undersecretary. According to the reports, Bolton would go as far as to withhold certain information in order to promote hawkish policies that he supported.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, United States, Venezuela
