Register
17:21 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on November 2, 2018 a Pakistani supporter of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a hardline religious party, holds an image of Christian woman Asia Bibi during a protest rally following the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Bibi of blasphemy, in Islamabad

    Islamist Arrives in Canada to KILL 'Blasphemer' Bibi Who Fled Pakistan – Report

    © AFP 2019 / AAMIR QURESHI
    US
    Get short URL
    7620

    Asia Bibi spent nine years on death row in a Pakistani prison after being falsely accused of blasphemy – a grave crime in the South Asian country. In 2018, she was finally acquitted and released to the great displeasure of many in a conservative region of the Islamic country.

    An unidentified Islamist has published a video in which he claims to have followed Asia Bibi, a Christian who barely escaped hanging in her homeland of Pakistan over blasphemy accusations, to Canada with the intent to murder her. The anonymous individual insists in the video that "blasphemer" Asia Bibi would receive an award in Canada and would repeat her sacrilegious statements on Islam.

    "To stop this act and to give Asia a terrible death and to send her to hell I have also reached Canada last night", he said.

    Pakistani protesters burn a poster image of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who has spent eight-years on death row accused of blasphemy and acquitted by a Supreme Court, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Pervez Masih
    Asia Bibi 'United' With Family in Canada After Fleeing Pakistan - Reports

    The man didn't show his face in the video and didn't specify whether he was acting on behalf of a particular group. Canadian authorities haven't commented on the threats against Asia Bibi, who lives at an undisclosed location since leaving Pakistan for fear of her life.

    Asia Bibi, a Christian, was arrested in her homeland after a row with a colleague in 2009, which resulted in the latter accusing her of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad. The argument began after Bibi drank from a well that was supposed to be for Muslims only.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Authorities Ban Asia Bibi From Leaving Country — Reports

    In 2010, a court sentenced Asia Bibi to death over blasphemy accusations — a grave crime in Pakistan. The girl denied being guilty and struggled to appeal the decision. Eight years later, the court ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove her guilt and released her from prison.

    Eisham Ashiq, the daughter of Asia Bibi (File)
    © AFP 2019 / Ben STANSALL
    Asia Bibi's Daughter Pleads for Reunion With Mother in Canada - Reports

    The decision, however, was not well received by local Islamists, clergy, and conservative Pakistanis, who called for her execution. Muslim cleric Maulana Yousaf Qureshie even set up a bounty on Asia Bibi, promising to pay 500,000 Pakistani rupees ($3,500) to anyone who kills her.

    The news of an Islamist possibly following Bibi to Canada appeared over a year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an open door policy on immigration, welcoming everyone who was forced out of their homelands for various reasons into the country. The decision spurred security concerns in the North American nation.

    Related:

    Asia Bibi's Daughter Pleads for Reunion With Mother in Canada - Reports
    Pakistani Authorities Ban Asia Bibi From Leaving Country - Reports
    Asia Bibi 'United' With Family in Canada After Fleeing Pakistan - Reports
    Scottish Politicians Press Theresa May to Grant Asia Bibi Asylum
    Tags:
    Islamists, Asia Bibi, Canada, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse