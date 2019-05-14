Register
15:09 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A portion of a page from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Federal Register

    US Bans Chinese, Pakistani Firms From Exporting Sensitive Tech Amid Iran Tension

    © AP Photo / Jon Elswick
    US
    Get short URL
    117

    The ban comes amid intensifying tensions between the United States and Iran that started after the US withdrew from the JCPOA accord, which limited the Iranian nuclear programme. Iran has similarly announced that it's going to withdraw from some of its JCPOA commitments.

    The US Department of Commerce has announced that it's added 12 foreign entities and individuals, including some from China and Pakistan, to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, effectively banning them from selling US-controlled technologies.

    An airplane of Mahan Air sits at the tarmac after landing at Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital on March 1, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Sanctions Smanctions: Iranian Airline Defies US, Starts Direct Flights to Venezuela

    Among them are four firms from China that, as the US claims, tried to procure American technologies for Iran, which allegedly could be used to develop weapons of mass destruction. Additionally four individuals from the United Arab Emirates were added to the list for trying to export US-made items to the Iranian airline, Mahan Air, which has been under US sanctions since 2011.

    Two Chinese firms were also banned. The US Department of Commerce claims they were helping to export sensitive technology to firms, allegedly affiliated with the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

    "We cannot allow China's civil-military integration strategy to undermine U.S. national security through prohibited technology transfer plots orchestrated by state actors", said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2019 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    US 'Misunderstood' Mutual Interests, 'Underestimated' China's Endurance - Report

    Ross further stated that one Pakistani firm had been banned for "procuring controlled technology on behalf of that country's unsafeguarded nuclear activities" without going into details or naming the firm. Furthermore, one more UAE citizen was added to the "Entity List" for blocking US BIS end-use inspection of a cargo.

    The additions to the list come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran. Washington has recently tightened the sanctions regime against Tehran by ending waivers for the buyers of Iranian oil. The sanctions were imposed after the US withdrew from the JCPOA, also known as Iran nuclear deal, with other signatories to the accord trying to salvage it.

    READ MORE: Russian FM: Iran Had the Right to Partially Suspend Nuclear Deal Commitments

    Tehran, however, felt these efforts were insufficient and announced that it would be backtracking on some of its "voluntary" commitments under the JCPOA in terms of limiting its nuclear programme, citing the inability of the EU to withstand pressure from the US. Most of the remaining signatories to the deal have vowed to make every effort to preserve the deal with Russia and China blasting Washington for trying to ruin it.

    Related:

    US Senators Seek New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Firms in New Rant - Report
    Russian Lawmaker Suggests US Sanctions on Venezuela Are a Bid to Instigate Chaos
    UN Needed to Prevent US Sanctions From Hurting India’s Exports - Analysts
    US Sanctions 2 Entities, 2 Vessels Over Venezuela Links - Treasury
    US Seizes North Korean Cargo Ship Over Alleged Sanctions Violations
    Iran: US Sanctions on Iranian Metals 'Against International Norms'
    US Extends National Emergency Regarding Syria, Leaves Sanctions in Place - WH
    Tags:
    nuclear program, export, UAE, Iran, Pakistan, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse