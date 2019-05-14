Trump Says Outcome of China Trade Talks Will Be Known in ‘Three or Four Weeks’

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, US President Donald Trump indicated how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated trade negotiations over the tariffs.

“We’ll let you know in three or four weeks if it’s successful,” Trump said, according to NBC News, adding “I have a feeling [the trade deal] is going to be very successful.”

The US President’s comment came after noting that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was attending the event, returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.

Earlier on Monday Trump said that he had not “made that decision yet” on whether to put tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods, noting that the latest round of retaliatory tariffs announced by China on Monday puts the United States in a great position and represents “a very positive step”

The US and China have been engaged a trade dispute since the Trump administration opted to impose a 25% tariff on an estimated $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China's measure on Monday came as a response to the Trump administration's move last week to increase existing import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Officials from Washington and Beijing are expected to resume trade talks this week in Beijing.