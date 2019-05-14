Trump Says Outcome of China Trade Talks Will Be Known in ‘Three or Four Weeks’

“We’ll let you know in three or four weeks if it’s successful,” Trump said, according to NBC News, adding “I have a feeling [the trade deal] is going to be very successful.”
The US President’s comment came after noting that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was attending the event, returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.
The US and China have been engaged a trade dispute since the Trump administration opted to impose a 25% tariff on an estimated $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China's measure on Monday came as a response to the Trump administration's move last week to increase existing import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Officials from Washington and Beijing are expected to resume trade talks this week in Beijing.
