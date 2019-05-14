Bayer Ordered to Pay US Couple $2Bln Over Weed Killer Cancer Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury ordered German pharmaceutical giant Bayer to pay more than $2 billion to a California couple over allegations the company’s weed killer product caused their cancer, media reported.

The jury awarded $2.055 billion to Alva and Alberta Pilliod, a northern California couple who had used Roundup weed killer product for 35 years, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse France Bans Popular Bee-Killing Pesticides Made by Bayer

Two other California residents successfully sued Bayer in Roundup cancer cases. In March, a jury awarded the plaintiff $80 million and in October a judge upheld a decision awarding $78.6 million for allegations the product caused cancer.

READ MORE: EU Commission Says Approved Acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer

In 2018, Bayer acquired US-biotech giant Monsanto which produces Roundup thereby exposing itself to 13,400 claims related to similar allegations, the report added.