US DoJ Considering Request on Transferring Yaroshenko to Russia – Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of Justice is considering Moscow’s request on transferring jailed pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko to Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Yaroshenko in a letter, obtained by Sputnik.

“Currently the US Department of Justice is considering the request of the Russian Justice Ministry on transferring you to the homeland under the 1983 Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. [Russia] asked [the US Department of Justice] to attach special importance to the case, given the humanitarian aspects, health condition [of Yaroshenko] and the served term,” the letter said.

According to the ambassador, the Russian embassy is also in contact with the US Department of State.

“On May 6, [we] … submitted a note demanding that [the Department of State] along with the Federal Bureau of Prisons must ensure your access to the high-quality medical assistance,” the letter stressed.

Antonov also vowed to do everything possible to accelerate Yaroshenko’s return to Russia.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010, and was sentenced to 20 years in jail a year later in the United States on charges of conspiring to import drugs into the country. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the pilot's sentence.