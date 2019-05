WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least six people are unaccounted for after two planes carrying 16 people crashed in the US state of Alaska, media reported.

US Coast Guardsman are responding to the crashes to conduct rescue efforts in the waters near Ketchikan in southeast Alaska, local KTVA reported on Monday.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios reportedly said Monday that it was not immediately clear whether the planes crashed separately or hit each other.

READ MORE: Boeing Crash Payouts Could Be Linked To Victims' Last Minutes — Reports

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the crashes happened amid flightseeing season and the crashed floatplanes are frequently flown by Alaska air taxi services.