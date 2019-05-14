Register
04:25 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Resch Center Complex in Green Bay

    Trump Says He Hasn’t Decided to Tariff Remaining $325 Billion in Chinese Goods

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 09

    The US President says he has not “made that decision yet” on whether to put tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods after the latest round of tariffs introduced on Friday.

    “We have the right to do [tariffs on] another $325 billion at 25% in additional tariffs” on Chinese goods, Trump said, while adding that he “has not made that decision yet.”

    The US President also noted that the latest round of retaliatory tariffs announced by China on Monday puts the United States in a great position and represents “a very positive step” in the ongoing trade negotiations, CNBC reported.

    “I love the position we’re in,” Trump said, adding, “There can be some retaliation, but it can’t be very substantial by comparison.”

    The retaliatory moves by the Chinese followed the US decision to hike duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%. 

    READ MORE: Trump Denies WH Adviser's Claim US Consumers to Pay for Tariffs on Chinese Goods

    Financial Markets Wall Street Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results1of50,610 results FINANCIAL MARKETS WALL STREET Overview Download now Market maker Thomas Brown follows stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 13, 2019. U.S. stocks moved sharply lower Monday on Wall Street and extended the market's slide into a second week as investors seek shelter from an escalating trade war between the U.S.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US Stocks Dive by 617 Points as China Imposes New Tit-for-Tat Tariffs
    Earlier during a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trump said that the new tariffs would bring “tens of billions of dollars” to the US Treasury Department. However, his Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview that both sides would suffer as a result of the new trade restrictions. According to Trump, the decision to raise tariffs came after the US representatives learned that China was going to try to renegotiate key parts of the developing deal.

    The economic conflict between the two states started after the US administration imposed duties on Chinese steel imports. Since then, Washington and Beijing have repeatedly slapped billions of dollars' worth of retaliatory tariffs on each other.

    Related:

    US Stocks Dive by 617 Points as China Imposes New Tit-for-Tat Tariffs
    China Not Interested in Joining Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Talks - FM
    China Responds to Trump's New Tariffs, Targeting $60 Billion in US Exports
    China Refuses to 'Surrender to External Pressure' as US Renews Tariff Threat
    Trump: China Is 'DREAMING' of Biden Winning 2020 US Presidential Election
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade deal, tariffs, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse