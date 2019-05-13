Former US President Jimmy Carter 'Comfortable' After Breaking Hip in Fall

Former US President Jimmy Carter is "recovering comfortably" after a fall Monday morning in which the 94-year-old broke his hip.

According to a Monday statement from the Carter Center, the 39th US president fell in his home in Plains, Georgia, Monday morning while preparing to go turkey hunting.

Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter's Health pic.twitter.com/9vhamJ9Vgk — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 13, 2019

​Carter is recovering at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn. His surgeon said the operation was successful. According to the statement, his main concern is that he will not meet the state's hunting limit for turkeys this year, and he hopes the State of Georgia will let him "rollover the unused limit" next year.

In 2015, Carter received radiation therapy for liver cancer that had remained undetected for a long time and subsequently spread to other parts of his body.

Carter, who served as US president from 1977 until 1981, is also known for founding the Carter Center, a nonprofit organization for advancing human rights that he founded in 1982. The organization has helped serve as a further platform for Carter to take part in pro-peace diplomatic missions around the world, including in Syria, Palestine, Cuba and North Korea.