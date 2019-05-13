Trump: China Is 'DREAMING' of Biden Winning 2020 US Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump said Sunday evening that Beijing is "DREAMING" that ex-US Vice President Joe Biden or any other Democratic candidate would take the highest post in the Oval Office in 2020.

Trump claimed earlier this month that after the latest round of trade talks between the two countries, "China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election", urging Beijing to strike a quick trade deal.

China is DREAMING that Sleepy Joe Biden, or any of the others, gets elected in 2020. They LOVE ripping off America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 мая 2019 г.

The latest round of US-China trade negotiations ended this week in Washington DC, failing to produce any results. At the same time, the White House introduced a new set of tariffs on 200$ Billion worth of Chinese goods. Beijing has already vowed to retaliate against Washington's move.

Washington and Beijing have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of trade duties.

Back in April, Former US Vice President Joe Biden said he would enter the US 2020 presidential race. According to various surveys, Biden has surged to a lead of up to 20 percentage points over his nearest rival Senator Bernie Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden earlier accused Trump of breaking the US political system, stressing that the system "is being undermined by our president to continue to abuse the power of the office".

Trump has welcomed Biden's 2020 presidential bid in a controversial Twitter post, dubbing former Vice President "Sleepy Joe".

