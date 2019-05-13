Register
    President Trump at his desk by the telephone

    Trump: 'We Are Right Where We Want to Be With China'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The trade dispute between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, has been escalating for over a year now. Both nations repeatedly slapped billions of dollars worth of retaliatory tariffs on each other's goods as the rivalry between them soared.

    US President Donald Trump said on Sunday on Twitter that Beijing has broken a trade deal with Washington, vowing to take "in Tens of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China".

    Earlier, Trump urged China not to wait for the 2020 US presidential elections and quickly strike a trade deal, stressing that the new deal could be "far worse" if it has to be negotiated in Trump's second term.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump on Trade War With China: US Is ‘Going to Win Either Way’
    White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said in an interview with Fox News that Trump may meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at G20 summit in Japan at the end of June.

    The news comes on the heels of the recent decision by Trump to increase tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. The president also ordered tariffs to be raised on all remaining US imports from China, which are valued at around $300 billion.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade Talks End as Trump Boasts That Tariffs are Better Than Deal

    Earlier this week, Trump stated that the possibility of removing the sanctions depended on the outcome of future negotiations between Washington and Beijing. He added that the latest tariffs, which went into effect on Friday, would produce "massive payments" that would go directly to the US Treasury Department.

    The G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka is slated to take place from 28-29 June.

    READ MORE: Analysts Suggest Trump Nuclear Talks Invitation to China Aggravates Tension

