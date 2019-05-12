Trump Slams Mueller Report Again Saying 'Witch Hunt' Must Never Happen Again

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump continued on Sunday his Twitter tirade against Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, saying that the "witch hunt" must never be allowed to happen again.

"I became President of the United States in one of the most hard fought and consequential elections in the history of our great nation. From long before I ever took office, I was under a sick & unlawful investigation concerning what has become known as the Russian Hoax… This never happened before in American history, and it all turned out to be a total scam, a Witch Hunt, that yielded No Collusion, No Obstruction. This must never be allowed to happen again!" the president tweeted.

Think of it. I became President of the United States in one of the most hard fought and consequential elections in the history of our great nation. From long before I ever took office, I was under a sick & unlawful investigation concerning what has become known as the Russian…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 мая 2019 г.

​According to Trump, his campaign was "seriously spied upon" by intelligence agencies and the Democrats.

READ MORE: Trump Denies Reports Alleging He Wanted to Fire Mueller, Slams Ex-WH Counsel

The US Justice Department released in mid-April the redacted version of the long-awaited report summarizing the outcome of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election. According to the document, the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign team.