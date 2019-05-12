Register
    White House Counsel McGahn listens during the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Trump Denies Reports Alleging He Wanted to Fire Mueller, Slams Ex-WH Counsel

    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller "was allowed to finish his Report with unprecedented help from the Trump Administration".

    The statement follows a Friday report made by The Wall Street Journal that former White House Counsel Don McGahn declined to state publicly — at the request of the US administration — that he did not believe the US president obstructed justice when Trump allegedly ordered McGahn to seek the dismissal of Mueller in June 2017.

    According to the redacted Mueller report, cited by Politico, Trump instructed McGahn to inform Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that Mueller must be fired. However, McGahn refused Trump’s subsequent request to refute press reports of the president’s directive, the Mueller report said, cited by Politico.

    READ MORE: Mueller Letter Conspiracy Supposed to Replace Debunked Russiagate

    Don McGahn resigned as the White House's top lawyer last October. According to the US-based media reports, the Ex-White House Counsel was one of the key witnesses during Robert Mueller's investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

    Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US House Committee May Hold Barr in Contempt Over Mueller Report - Chairman
    On Tuesday, McGahn refused to comply with a congressional subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee to produce documents having to do with Mueller’s probe. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter to the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, that McGahn's record remains legally protected from disclosure.

    The Judiciary Committee's subpoena demanded McGahn provide the Judiciary Committee with documents related to the investigation by 7 May and to testify before the committee on 21 May.

    READ MORE: The Latest Desperate Attempt to Keep Debunked "Russiagate" Story Alive

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Users Slam Hillary Clinton for Impersonating Trump While Reading Mueller Report
    The Mueller report — released earlier by the US Department of Justice — found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election campaign. However, Mueller described ten episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

