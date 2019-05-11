Miss USA 2019 Reveals Details of Swimsuit Contest WARDROBE MALFUNCTION (VIDEO)

The beauty contest winner explained that when it looked like everything was going wrong, she simply thought that “if God wants this for me”, then so be it – and everything worked out in the end.

Cheslie Kryst, a lawyer from North Carolina and winner of the Miss USA 2019 beauty pageant, has recently made a surprising revelation about a certain incident which occurred during the contest’s swimsuit competition.

As the event went on and it was her turn to shine, Kryst apparently encountered a slight problem when a certain piece of clothing she was supposed to take off while strutting along the runway didn’t part ways with her body when intended.

"When we were competing in a swimsuit, you have a sarong, and you have to take your sarong off. And mine would not come off. So if you watch the video, I’m tugging at my sarong", she said as quoted by Fox. "So everything was going wrong, and I just thought, ‘It’s going to be fine. You know, if God wants this for me, if this is my path and purpose, it’s going to happen, and if not, that’s fine too".

The sarong eventually came off, and the rest is history.