Register
15:48 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections

    Russia's Maria Butina Transferred to US Norther Neck Jail in Virginia - Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Maria Butina, sentenced to 18 months in the United States, has been transferred to Northern Neck Regional Jail in the state of Virginia, her lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "She is at Northern Neck," Driscoll said.

    The jail's online system reports that Butina was transferred to the prison at 8:17 p.m. local time on May 10 (00:17 GMT on May 11).

    Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office
    © REUTERS/ Alexandria Sheriff's Office
    Russian Embassy in US Lodges Protest With Washington Over Maria Butina Sentence
    The system shows Butina's last name spelled with a mistake — Mariia Bultina.

    Paul Manafort, former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is imprisoned in the same prison, according to media reports. Russian national Yuriy Martyshev, sentenced to 78-months on charges of computer hacking, had been serving his term there until he was transferred to a prison in the state of North Carolina earlier in the week.

    Northern Neck Regional Jail is located in the city of Warsaw in Virginia, some 100 miles away from Washington, DC. It has capacity of 460 inmates.

    On April 26, a US federal court sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. Butina, who signed her plea deal after being held for long periods in isolation in prison, had requested a sentence of time served.

    READ MORE: Maria Butina Speaks to Press for First Time Since Detention in US (VIDEO)

    Butina is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2019.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference following the Belt and Road summit in Beijing, China, 27 April, 2019
    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky
    Putin Outraged Over Russian National Butina's Jail Term in US: 'Travesty of Justice'
    Last November, the Russian Embassy in the United States said US authorities kept Butina in a single cell under solitary confinement for 67 days, exceeding the limit recommended by the Nelson Mandela Rules for the treatment of prisoners.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace to the US judicial system and has accused the US court of carrying out a clear political order.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Butina’s indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

    Related:

    Priest Says Butina Had to ‘Suffer With Christ’, Hopes to Visit Her Soon
    Butina Case Creates ‘Pretty Dangerous Situation’ for All Foreign Nationals
    Maria Butina Given 18 Months in Prison Because “She Is Russian”
    Tags:
    transfer, jail, Maria Butina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse