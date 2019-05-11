Russia's Maria Butina Transferred to US Norther Neck Jail in Virginia - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Maria Butina, sentenced to 18 months in the United States, has been transferred to Northern Neck Regional Jail in the state of Virginia, her lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik on Saturday.

"She is at Northern Neck," Driscoll said.

The jail's online system reports that Butina was transferred to the prison at 8:17 p.m. local time on May 10 (00:17 GMT on May 11).

The system shows Butina's last name spelled with a mistake — Mariia Bultina.

Paul Manafort, former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is imprisoned in the same prison, according to media reports. Russian national Yuriy Martyshev, sentenced to 78-months on charges of computer hacking, had been serving his term there until he was transferred to a prison in the state of North Carolina earlier in the week.

Northern Neck Regional Jail is located in the city of Warsaw in Virginia, some 100 miles away from Washington, DC. It has capacity of 460 inmates.

On April 26, a US federal court sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. Butina, who signed her plea deal after being held for long periods in isolation in prison, had requested a sentence of time served.

Butina is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2019.

Last November, the Russian Embassy in the United States said US authorities kept Butina in a single cell under solitary confinement for 67 days, exceeding the limit recommended by the Nelson Mandela Rules for the treatment of prisoners.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace to the US judicial system and has accused the US court of carrying out a clear political order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Butina’s indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.