Trump Denies Recent DPRK Missiles Drill Was 'Breach of Trust'

US President Donald Trump told Politico on Friday he does not consider North Korea's recent launch of short-range ballistic missiles "a breach of trust".

"They're short-range and I don’t consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no […] Very standard stuff", Trump told Politico.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang carried out a series of missile launches, after hitting a deadlock in denuclearization negotiations with Washington in February. The US Defence Department said these were multiple ballistic missiles that flew east to distances in excess of 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Most recently, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea on Thursday, had launched unidentified missiles from the country’s western province of North Pyongan, which covered a distance of 420 and 270 kilometers (261 and 168 miles), respectively.

Earlier on Friday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) unveiled photographic materials from the launches, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally ordered the start of exercises with the use of long-range missiles to assess the ability of the country's defense forces for rapid response.

After the Hanoi summit, denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States reached a deadlock, since Washington demands that Pyongyang completely dismantles nuclear facilities in the country in order to get sanctions relief, and North Korea wants a part of restrictions to be lifted before denuclearization begins.

