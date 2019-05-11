Register
03:07 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prototypes of border wall sit behind the bars of the current border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana, Mexico

    DoD Reallocates $1.5Bln From Afghan, Other Sources to Fund US-Mexico Border Wall

    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defence (DoD) has transferred $1.5 billion from an Afghanistan-related program among others in order to fund the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters on Friday.

    "There was a billion and a half dollars that was reprogramed", Shanahan said. "Some of it did come from money we were saving, or whatever terminology you want to use, from Afghanistan".

    READ MORE: DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement

    Pentagon spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement on Friday that the Defence Department was drawing $1.5 billion from a variety of sources within the department including "cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements".

    The funds will be used to replace 78.25 miles of border fencing in the states of Arizona and Texas, the spokesman added.

    Shanahan said that he would not be reprogramming any more funds for the border wall. He added that US military readiness was not impacted by the relocation of funds for the fence on the US southern border.

    on the US-Mexico border. To the left San Diego, California, US. To the right Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.
    © Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
    Some 450 Miles of New US Border Wall Expected Completed By 2021
    Shanahan said he will meet with Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to discuss a strategy to have an effective operation on the border.

    Later on Friday, Shanahan received a letter from ten Democratic senators objecting to the transfer of $1.5 billion internally within the Defence Department to pay for accelerated construction work on the border wall.

    "In addition to the unilateral process being used for the second time in two months, we have concerns that this reprogramming comes at the expense of the readiness of the [US] Armed Forces", the letter said on Friday.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall — Reports

    The lawmakers said they are dismayed that the DoD chose to prioritize a political campaign promise over the disaster relief needs of US service members.

    The senators also accused Shanahan of ignoring decades of precedent by carrying out a funding transfer without consulting Congress.

    A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico
    © AP Photo / Christian Torres
    Trump Says Mexico Doing Nothing to Stop New Migrant Caravan
    An increasing number of migrants have been reportedly arriving to the US border from Central America in recent months. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February in order to secure funds to build the border wall.

    The US president has said the wall is needed to prevent criminals and drugs from pouring into the United States. In March, the Pentagon said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfill Trump's call to construct the border wall.

    Related:

    DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement
    First Contracts for US-Mexican Border Wall May Be Awarded This Week - Reports
    The Wall: Cracks Deepening in US Admin. Over Trump's Tough Border Policy – Prof.
    Some 450 Miles of New US Border Wall Expected Completed By 2021
    DoD's $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall a 'Fluke', Not a Victory - Prof
    Tags:
    border wall, funding, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse