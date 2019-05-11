US, China Agree to Hold Next Trade Talks in Beijing - Chinese Vice Premier

Earlier on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthize met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for the second day of trade negotiations. Mnuchin said the talks were constructive but added there is nothing planned for further rounds of the talks.

Later on Friday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He agreed that the last round of negotiations was constructive, adding that the next meeting for trade talks will take place in Beijing. Liu stressed that China will be forced to retaliate against US tariff hikes while hoping to exercise restraint.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Twitter that trade talks with China were proceeding in a "very congenial manner" despite his administration's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

He added that the latest tariffs, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, would produce "massive payments" that would go directly to the US Treasury Department.

Washington and Beijing have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of trade duties.

Beijing has already vowed to retaliate against Washington's decision on Friday to impose the latest 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

