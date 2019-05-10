Register
23:08 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department launches review into cellphone footage showing offer use racial slur during traffic stop.

    WATCH: US Cops Release Bodycam Footage of On-Duty Officer Using Racial Slur

    © Screenshot/dmvhoodzandnewz
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department released late Thursday body-worn camera footage showing the altercation in which an on-duty officer opted to use a racial slur against several individuals being questioned during a loitering investigation.

    The incident unfolded earlier on in the day at roughly 10:36 a.m. local time outside of a McDonald's restaurant in White Oak, an unincorporated area of Montgomery County. A statement from MCPD states that officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports that four African-American men were loitering outside of the establishment.

    Once police arrived on the scene, Barry Tucker, one of the four men apprehended, began livestreaming the interaction, remarking throughout the broadcast that officers were harassing the group and that they'd done nothing wrong and were just waiting to be picked up for work.

    ​However, the most shocking portion of the video came toward the end, when a female officer refers to the group as "n****s," informing them that more officers on the scene means that paperwork will be written up faster, and that they will be allowed to go on their way sooner. At least six officers were on the scene.

    Missouri's St. Ann Police Department comes under fire after detective yanks unarmed passenger from vehicle involved in car chase.
    © Screenshot/Lisa Jones Watson
    ‘That's F**king Abuse': US Cop Breaks Window, Yanks Unarmed Passenger from Car (VIDEO)

    Tucker told local station NBC 4 that he just "could not believe" what he heard or how the officer reacted. "I couldn't believe [the] face that she made. She thought it was actually a cool thing to say, and it's not. She even said it was appropriate," he said.

    Bodycam footage released by the department shows that throughout the entire time that the men are being questioned, patted down and asked to fork over their state identification cards, the offending female officer appears to provoke the group.

    She can be heard repeatedly calling the individuals "sweetheart," insisting that they're "best friends," and criticizing one of the men's style of speech, later saying, "oh, now we're talking English."

    ​At one point in the recording, the officer tells one of the detainees that "some day when you grow up maybe you'll be less angry." After the individual replies by calling the cops "d**keaters," the female officer continues the conversation by saying, "it's good to be something."

    Although Tucker's cellphone footage cuts off right after the "n****s" remark, the department-released video captures the moment in which the female officer explains that she was simply quoting Tucker.

    "I would still say it [even if I didn't have my badge on] because what I'm doing is repeating your words," the officer says after laughing off the matter. The video cuts off moments later.

    Prior to the release of the bodycam footage, MCPD released a statement, revealing that they were aware of Tucker's recording and that the matter was being reviewed.

    ​"The matter brought to our attention today is disturbing and contrary to our department's values and our overarching mission to fairly and impartially serve our community," reads the statement released late Thursday along with the bodycam footage.

    Mary Ann Lisanti
    © Photo: Mary Ann Lisanti/facebook
    Maryland Democrat in Trouble After Calling Majority-Black County 'N****r District'

    "The statements observed on the social media video clip are contrary to our extensive training curriculum that includes implicit bias training and other training programs to ensure fair, unbiased, and non-discriminatory policing in our community."

    "We sincerely regret the disturbing nature of this video. We understand the pain such language causes the entire community," it adds.

    The matter is still under investigation. Police did issue two citations for marijuana possession, and all four men were cited for trespassing. It's unclear if the officer has been placed on suspension during the review.

    Related:

    Daesh-Inspired Man From Maryland Stole Truck to Ram Into 'Disbelievers' - Report
    President Donald Trump Addresses CPAC in Maryland (VIDEO)
    Muslim Group Reportedly Sues Maryland Lawmakers for 'No Boycott of Israel' Order
    US State of Maryland Challenges Legality of Trump Acting Attorney General Pick
    Air Force One Replica Sails to Maryland Via Barge for Exhibit (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    investigation, racial slurs, Montgomery County Police Department, Maryland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse