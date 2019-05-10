WH Envoy Denies Report Alleging Trump's 'Deal of Century' Was Leaked

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt in a statement denied media reports that a US proposal for settling the conflict between Israel and Palestinians has leaked.

Earlier this week, the Israel Hayom newspaper said it obtained a leaked draft of the White House’s co-called "deal of the century", a proposal for a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"FYI: our plan hasn't leaked. Reports like this are inaccurate & just speculation. The article itself even says it may be a hoax. Once again, speculation & bad sources don't do anything to advance peace", Greenblatt said in a twitter post on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is currently developing a plan, which, according to the US administration will bring peace to the region.

Earlier in April, Kushner said that Washington would release its Middle East peace plan after the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Kushner described the forthcoming peace proposal as a very comprehensive vision for what can be achieved if people are willing to make some hard decisions. Trump has stated on numerous occasions that his administration has been preparing a so-called "deal of the century" for an Israeli-Palestinian settlement. However, the details of the plan remain unclear.

In December, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no one has seen the deal yet.

However, Israeli broadcaster Reshet 13 reported in January that Trump’s plan envisaged the creation of a Palestinian state covering 90 percent of the West Bank with a divided Jerusalem.

At the same time, Palestinians rejected Washington’s involvement in the settlement process after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there despite UN recommendations to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in the city until its legal status was settled.

Within the framework of the settlement process with Israel, the Palestinians demand that the future borders between the two sovereign states pass along lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with the possible exchange of territories. They hope to create their own state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with capital in East Jerusalem.

Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders, and to share Jerusalem, declaring the city its eternal and indivisible capital.