US Marine Killed, 6 Servicemen Injured During Drills in California - Reports

One Marine was killed and six others injured after their light armoured vehicle rolled over during training at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, AP reported Thursday.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the vehicle's rollover with Marines from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division at the sprawling camp, north of San Diego on Thursday morning. According to AP, the six injured Marines were transported to a local hospital.

The incidents involving US soldiers amid routine training are not rare.

Earlier in February, two F/A 18s fighter jets collided over a US Marine Corps base in the state of California. The pilots of the two aircraft landed safely after a "mid-air incident" over the Twenty Nine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Centre in southern California.

Last year, all four crew members of a US Armed Forces CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter died in a crash in Southern California. The helicopter went down while carrying out a routine training mission about 10 miles from the Mexican border.

