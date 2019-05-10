DoJ: California Man Faces Over 100 Charges, Death Penalty After Synagogue Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A California man, John T. Earnest, faces 109 charges, including for murder and hate crimes, after being accused of an attack on a synagogue in which one person was killed, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Department of Justice today charged a California man with federal hate crimes, including the murder of one person and the attempted murder of 53 others, for his actions during the April 27 shooting at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in California", the release said.

According to the affidavit, the shooter aged 19, opened fire inside the synagogue during a religious service, killing one person and injuring three others before fleeing and being chased by members of the congregation, said the Justice Department.

The assailant fled the scene of the shootings in his car but was later detained by law enforcement officers who discovered an AR-15 automatic rifle and magazines of ammunition in his car, according to the release.

US Attorney Robert S. Brewer Jr. said, cited by AP, the accused could face the death penalty. However, a decision on that will be made at a later date.

New charges against Earnest also reportedly include an earlier arson at a nearby mosque. According to media reports, the attacker was a student at California State University, San Marcos who frequented the dark web where those disaffected by mainstream social media sites often post extremist, racist and violent views.

