Trump Plans to Nominate Acting Def Sec Shanahan to Become Permanent Secretary

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders turned to Twitter to confirm that US president Donald Trump intends to nominate Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick M. Shanahan to a permanent post.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the decision, that Donald Trump plans to nominate Patrick Shanahan, his Acting Pentagon chief and a former Boeing Co. executive, as Defence Secretary to succeed Jim Mattis.

President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan as Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/RaOXb09qMr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 9, 2019

"Based upon his outstanding service to the Country and his demonstrated ability to lead, President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the Secretary of Defense," Sanders said in a separate statement.

Shanahan has been Acting Defence Secretary since Mattis quit in December over Trump's announcement that he was withdrawing all 2,000 US troops from Syria, Bloomberg report says.

Following the announcement, Shanahan reportedly reacted by saying that he is honored by Trump's intention and that he aims to carry out an existing national defence strategy of the US, according to Reuters.

