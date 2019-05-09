US is Experiencing Constitutional Crisis, Nancy Pelosi Claims

"Yes, I do agree with Chairman Nadler, because the administration has decided that they are not going to honor their oath of office," Pelosi told reporters.
Pelosi added that the Trump administration is showcasing obstruction of justice each day that it ignores subpoenas and declares that people should not testify in Congress.
On the same day, the House Judiciary Committee issued a contempt citation against Barr over his failure to provide a full and unredacted version of the Mueller report.
According to the White House, President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over the full report after the committee first threatened to issue the contempt citation. The Justice Department said it could not release the document after Trump asserted executive privilege over subpoenaed materials.
A vote on the contempt resolution will next be held by the full House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a 38-seat majority.
