US is Experiencing Constitutional Crisis, Nancy Pelosi Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she agrees with another leading Democrat that the US is experiencing a constitutional crisis as the Trump administration continues to defy subpoenas issued by Congress regarding Mueller's report.

"Yes, I do agree with Chairman Nadler, because the administration has decided that they are not going to honor their oath of office," Pelosi told reporters.

Pelosi added that the Trump administration is showcasing obstruction of justice each day that it ignores subpoenas and declares that people should not testify in Congress.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff Subpoenas Attorney General Barr for Mueller Documents

Her remarks come after US House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Wednesday that the United States was in a constitutional crisis after US Attorney General William Barr failed to provide the full, unredacted Mueller report to Congress as per an issued congressional subpoena.

On the same day, the House Judiciary Committee issued a contempt citation against Barr over his failure to provide a full and unredacted version of the Mueller report.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over the full report after the committee first threatened to issue the contempt citation. The Justice Department said it could not release the document after Trump asserted executive privilege over subpoenaed materials.

A vote on the contempt resolution will next be held by the full House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a 38-seat majority.