Register
18:45 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 28, 2019

    Trump's 'Art of the Deal' Ghostwriter Calls for Book to Be Marketed as Fiction

    © AFP 2019 / Nicholas Kamm
    US
    Get short URL
    160

    Tony Schwartz, who co-authored Donald Trump's (in)famous 1987 work Art of the Deal, has called for the book to be removed from circulation - or at the very least re-categorised as fiction. Upon release, the work reached no. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, staying there for 13 weeks, and remaining on the list for 48 weeks.

    His comments come after The New York Times obtained Trump's income tax records, despite Trump's dogged and long-running attempts to keep the documents private, which revealed the real estate mogul turned President lost over US$1 billion between 1985 and 1994 — meaning he didn't pay income tax for eight years.

    Despite Schwartz ghostwriting Art of the Deal, the journalist and author has been a voluble critic of Trump, suggesting he's "unfit to lead".

    ​The vast bulk of his tweets prior to the Times' bombshell report on 7th May were all attacks on the President. Upon the article's publication, he suggested Trump was either the "worst businessman ever" or "biggest tax cheat" — "it's one or the other — and very likely both," he continued.

    "The legal implications of Trump's staggering losses may have very little to do with the amount of money he lost — although he was clearly a terrible businessman — than with the fact that he likely committed vast tax fraud in claiming the level of losses he did," Schwartz said in another post.

    ​Schwartz incendiary rebuke of the book prompted a deluge of responses on social media.

    ​​​​The Art of the Steal*

    ‘Tax Shelter'

    For his part, Trump has defended his apparently epic losses on Twitter, suggesting the figures were misleading and "a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job", as at the time real estate developers were "entitled to massive write offs and depreciation which would, if one was actively building, show losses and tax losses in almost all cases. Much was non monetary. Sometimes considered ‘tax shelter'".

    ​Nonetheless, the state of New York has passed legislation potentially limiting the President's ability to withhold his tax returns from Congress, and forcing local agencies to hand over tax returns to a number of congressional and senate committees upon request.

    Related:

    Losses Equal Wealth? NYT Exposes Trump's $1B In Losses; Barr Held in Contempt
    ‘He's Not Worth Anything’: Trump Tax Transcripts Show He’s ‘Very Poor on Paper’
    Trump Tax Returns Reveal Over $1Bln in Losses - Report
    'Lacks Legitimate Legislative Purpose': Mnuchin Won't Release Trump Tax Returns
    Tags:
    social media attacks, ghostwriting, fiction, book, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women Servicewomen During the Victory Day Parade
    Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse