WATCH US Authorities Seize 1,000 Firearms During Raid in Los Angeles Mansion

Los Angeles police and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) served a search warrant around 4 a.m. local time Wednesday, at a property on the border of the multimillion-dollar Bel Air and Holmby Hills neighbourhoods near Playboy Mansion, local media reported.

Los Angeles authorities reportedly seized more than a thousand assorted firearms from a massive stockpile discovered in a large house after responding to an anonymous tip regarding illegal gun sales in the luxury residential district.

ATF agents & LAPD officers are serving a search warrant in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes in the Bel-Air area. Few details on the investigation are known at this point, but video from Sky5 shows a massive cache of firearms https://t.co/Obc5CCaFSQ pic.twitter.com/Ok4CTJOH2B — KTLA (@KTLA) 8 мая 2019 г.

The cache of weapons reportedly included various long guns and handguns. According to media reports, public property records showed that the venue was a five-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot home.

More Than a Thousand Guns and Rifles Seized From Los Angeles Home, as LAPD officers and ATF agents served a search warrant May 8, 2019.#LAPD #LosAngelesCL #GunsSeized #ThousandsGuns #RiflesSeized pic.twitter.com/q6obpL2lbX — TV Punjab (@tvpunjab) May 9, 2019

Its value is reportedly estimated at more than $7 million. There have been no further reports about the current owner of the property or any apprehensions at the scene.

Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms from a Southern California home after getting an anonymous tip regarding illegal weapons sales in a posh area of Los Angeles. https://t.co/5SwtV2ahYb pic.twitter.com/gTSKWDeUWQ — ABC News (@ABC) 9 мая 2019 г.

