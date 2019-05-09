Register
03:46 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.

    ‘I Cannot Survive’: Uber, Lyft Drivers Stage US Strike for Higher Wages

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Drivers with the ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft staged a strike Wednesday in several US cities. They say they have little job security and are underpaid, as the companies have scaled back pay rates despite massive growth. Now, both companies are going public, and the drivers have had enough.

    In New York and Los Angeles, drivers staged work stoppages, urging their fellow Lyft and Uber drivers to turn off the apps they use to pick up customers in order to pressure the companies into raising the wages of their employees, as well as providing a process for termination instead of simply being discharged without an investigation and an end to up-front pricing on the app, which they call a "scam."

    ​"I'm striking because Uber has broken their promises to drivers time and again. I started driving for Uber when they first came to New York City," Uber driver Syed Ali, who is also a member of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance labor union, said in a union press release Wednesday about the strike. "We were excited about the new app technology and promises for good incomes. They called us partners, and it seemed like it was going to be a great job, and I was looking forward to a better future."

    A roof mounted camera and radar system is shown on Uber's Ford Fusion self driving car during a demonstration of self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 13, 2016
    © REUTERS / Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo
    Rideshare Giant Uber Resumes Autonomous Vehicle Testing After Deadly Crash

    "At first it was good money. But then Uber cut our rates, and they tried to tell us we'd be earning more even though they paid us less. What kind of craziness is that? Then they demoted the class of car I drive — even after I borrowed money to get my vehicle — so I could no longer do UberBlack and so my income went down even more," Ali said.

    "When I started Uber was worth about $200 million," Ali said. "Now they are valuated at around $100 billion. They have grown and grown and gotten richer and richer, but I haven't grown with the company. My condition as an Uber driver has gotten worse and worse."

    Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa, who is also a part-time Lyft driver, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Wednesday that the company keeps about half of what the customer pays, with the other half going to the driver, "even though I'm doing the work, I'm putting the gas in my car, paying my insurance, and all of that, and putting the wear and tear on my car. Lyft provides nothing of value outside of the app that's already built in that infrastructure."

    In this image distributed on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Lyft's new Amp glows on the dashboard of a car in San Francisco.
    © AP Photo/ Josh Edelson
    Lyft Investigating Claims Drivers Spied on Famous Customers by Accessing Data

    Uber's imminent initial public offering was the precipitating factor for the strike: the company plans on selling shares at $47 a pop — one of the biggest IPOs of all time, according to the New York Times. Lyft went public in late March.

    Protesters demonstrated in solidarity with the strikers in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, DC, as well as outside Uber headquarters in San Francisco.

    ​Another driver, Inder Parmar, told USA Today he'd been driving for Uber since 2013, during which time he'd seen his income thirded.

    A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK Parliament Tells Gig Economy Bosses 'Pay Your Workers or Else!'

    "I used to make $37 an hour [driving for Uber], and now I make about $9.80 per hour," Pamar said, noting he went from making $3 per mile to about $1.15 per mile.

    "When I'm on call for 12 hours, minus my expenses, I literally go home with zero dollars," Parmar said. "I have to pay for my gas, car and I have to support my family. With this money I cannot survive."

    The protesters have demanded that drivers be guaranteed 85% of the fares their customers pay and that the company end the practice of up-front pricing, which awards money based on a per-minute rate and not a per-mile rate. Drivers say this doesn't correspond with how much either party spends, but that the company profits enormously.

    The strikers also want an end to unfair deactivations, when the company fires an employee by turning off their access to the app — something they say happens without any investigation.

    Drivers can be deactivated if their ratings fall below a certain threshold or if they have too many cancelled rides; complaints made through the app about violence, discrimination or harassment can also result in a deactivation.

    "We are exploring ways to create an appeals process for the most contentious cases," Uber says on its website. Both Uber and Lyft rejected the notion that their drivers' livelihoods were endangered by their payment schemes.

    Uber
    CC0 / freestocks.org
    Uber Wasted? Customer Takes the Wheel After Driver Shows Up Drunk (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Garaffa said that people doing at least part-time work in the "gig economy," doing piecemeal jobs like ride-sharing, is common in today's world. "So many people I know who have one or two other part-time jobs who also drive [for Uber or Lyft], because it's a way to not have to wait for a paycheck every two weeks." However, that camouflages the associated costs of the job, such as gas costs or taxes.

    "We're actually not employees of these companies, we are classified as ‘independent contractors,' so Uber and Lyft don't even take taxes, as a standard job would, and we're responsible for those every quarter, if you make enough, not just on April 15," when income taxes for the previous year are due in the United States, Garaffa told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    While USA Today noted that the protests didn't seem to be making a significant dent in driver availability, some reported that they didn't participate in the strike because they didn't know about it.

    "A lot of them don't know about this," 59-year-old Uber driver Laurel Hirschmann of Los Angeles told USA Today. "Ninety-eight percent of the drivers are as outraged as we are."

    However, Garaffa said the strike was getting a lot of media attention, which might counteract the low participation rate. He noted that Lyft's Nasdaq value was down by 7% Wednesday, which he said puts Uber "on notice."

    Related:

    Musk is Wrong About Tunnels & Flying Cars - Uber's NASA Veteran
    WATCH: Uber Driver ‘Almost Killed' Actresses for Supporting Democrats
    WATCH: New Yorker Calls Cops on ‘Old' Woman Waiting for Uber
    Tags:
    job security, wages, Loud and Clear, strike, Lyft, Uber, New York, Los Angeles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse