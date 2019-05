Members of the US House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to hold US Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. The contempt resolution now moves to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

The vote marks the first time that a Trump administration official has been punished for defying a congressional subpoena. The official vote tally stands at 24 to 16.

The resolution vote comes days after negotiations between top Judiciary Committee and US Department of Justice officials proved unfruitful. This marks the latest move by US lawmakers to obtain an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

