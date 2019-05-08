Register
08 May 2019
    A chainlink prison outside a jail

    Florida Man Jailed for Refusing to Remove ‘I Eat A**' Sticker From Car

    US
    Dillon Webb, a resident of Lake City, Florida, was taken into custody and whisked off to the Columbia County Detention Facility over the weekend after he refused to remove a sticker from his vehicle that read "I Eat A**."

    The 23-year-old Floridian wound up on the radar of a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy at about 5:50 p.m. local time on Sunday while driving on US Highway 90. According to the arresting officer, Webb's sticker violated the Sunshine State's obscene material statute.

    Mugshot of Dillion Shane Webb, a local Florida resident who was taken into custody by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy for refusing to remove a I Eat A** sticker from car
    © Courtesy of the Columbia County Detention Facility
    Mugshot of Dillion Shane Webb, a local Florida resident who was taken into custody by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy for refusing to remove a "I Eat A**" sticker from car

    When the deputy explained to Webb why he was being pulled over, the frustrated driver responded by saying, "[they're] just words." This did not exactly sit well with the law enforcement officer, who told Webb the sticker would land parents in a tough spot when their children ask what it means.

    Webb, however, had no intention of giving in to the deputy's reasoning and told the officer that sounded like the potential parents' problem, not his. For his defense of free speech, Webb was given a notice to appear at the Columbia County Courthouse on May 23 over the matter.

    Florida cop investigated by department's internal affairs after body camera footage shows him punching a suspect handcuffed to a hospital bed
    © Screenshot/Bích phương channel
    WATCH: Florida Cop Punches Man Handcuffed to Hospital Bed, Triggers Probe

    The situation ended with Webb being tossed into the back of a patrol car because he refused to follow the deputy's order to remove one of the letters from "A**," citing his First Amendment rights.

    Webb was charged with obscene writing on a vehicle and resisting an officer without violence. He spent nearly two hours at the detention facility before being released on a $2,500 bond. Local media reports indicate he is scheduled for arraignment on May 21.

    This, however, isn't the first time that a car sticker has raised some issues with law enforcement officers.

    In 2017, a Texas family gained fame overnight after the sheriff of Fort Bend County took to his official Facebook page to threaten legal charges against the owners of a truck with a large sticker that read, "F**k Trump and F**k you for voting for him." The incident later led to a family member's arrest and the launch of a successful sticker sale.

    And then there's the case of Canadian man David Assman, pronounced Oss-man, who was denied the chance to have his last name put on a vanity plate because it was "offensive, suggested or not in good taste."

