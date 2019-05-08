NY Attorney General Schneiderman's Sexual Abuse 'Worsened' After Trump Victory

Tanya Selvaratnam, one of the women who accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical and verbal abuse during sex, said his violent tendences worsened after Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential election.
Selvaratnam said the victory severely dented Schneiderman's ego, as he was a prominent anti-Trump voice.
The Washington Post reports Schneiderman's abuse "seemed to worsen" after the election, concurrent with Schneiderman "burnishing his reputation"as one of the President's most public detractors.
Schneiderman, who positioned himself as a champion of the ‘#MeToo' movement, resigned in May 2018 after four women — including Selvaratnam — with whom he'd had romantic relations accused him of committing non-consensual physical violence and threatening to kill them if they ever broke up with him, among other abusive behaviour. He initially denied the allegations, but later admitted his actions after prosecutors opted not to press charges against him.
Michelle Manning Barish, who was in a relationship with Schneiderman for almost two years, alleges was called a number of derogatory sobriquets — including "whore" — and was slapped across the face and ear, and held down and choked, by Schneiderman during a drunken rage.
The slap caused lasting damage to her ear — she also accuses him of "emotionally battering" her and controlling her appearance via cruel remarks about her weight.
Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said Schneiderman once slapped her so hard a handprint was left on her face.
Selvaratnam said she didn't regret coming forward, and is now working on a book to help other victims of abuse.
