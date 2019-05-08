McConnell Diagnoses Dems With ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome' Amid Mueller Probe

Earlier, the Senate Majority Leader, while giving a speech on the Senate floor, argued that Democrats have been working through the five stages of grief since the release of Mueller's report, with anger over Attorney General William Barr's summary as the stage of denial.

Mitch McConnell, speaking with Martha MacCallum, the host of the Fox News program "The Story with Martha MacCallum", reiterated that it is time to get the Mueller' probe over with.

"I think we ought to put it to rest," he said. "Mueller spent two years on this, he interviewed hundreds of people, he reached the conclusion there was certainly no collusion on… the president's part."

While answering the question regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's accusations that Barr lied to Congress, McConnell defended the Attorney General and highlighted that Democrats suffer from "Trump derangement syndrome."

"That's an outrageous assertion. The man had a brief summary of the report, released all the report that was legally allowed to be released. Put it on the Internet. To call a public servant like the attorney general a liar is completely over the top," McConnell said.

The Senate Majority Leader has once again called on GOP and Dems to move on.

"Why don't we turn our attention to try and see what we can figure out and what we can do together for the American people and not squander any more time?" McConnell said.

© AP Photo / Jon Elswick Trump Says Mueller 'Should Not Testify' Before Congress

Last month the Justice Department released a redacted version of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of his investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

The investigation found no evidence of collusion but said there were ten instances of Trump potentially trying to obstruct justice.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent and to deflect public attention away from the actual instances of election fraud and corruption.