At Least Two Injured After Shots Fired at School in Colorado, Situation Unstable

Shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver, Colorado, leaving at least two people injured, AP reports citing the Sheriff.

According to multiple media reports, police have taken two suspects into custody, while currently engaging a third one.At the same time, the Douglas

County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the authorities are still "identifying and locating shooter(s)."

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

​The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades, AP reports.

— Leanne Howard Kenney (@neeneebucket) May 7, 2019

​The sheriff's office directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

UPDATE #sremshooting, PARENTS please go to Northridge Rec Center not Elementary School to pick up children. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW