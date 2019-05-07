US Vice President Pence Addresses 49th Washington Conference on the Americas

US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the 49th Washington Conference on the Americas in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, 7 May.

Pence is expected to open the panel "A moment of transition in the hemisphere" with a speech titled "US leadership in the hemisphere."

Among the conference's speakers will be President-Elect of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, other political officials from the US and representatives of different international organizations and mass media.

The Conference on the Americas brings together senior officials from the US administration and distinguished leaders from across the region to focus on the major policy issues affecting the Western Hemisphere.

