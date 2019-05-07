CIA Creates Untraceable Website for Anonymous Web Surfers on Tor Network

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Tor network, which features untraceable and secure browsing for users of the dark web and other nefarious tasks, now has its own onion site where people can apply for jobs or even pass on presumably anonymous tips to the United States’ premier spy agency, the CIA announced in a press release.

"Our global mission demands that individuals can access us securely from anywhere", CIA Public Affairs Director Brittany Bramell said in the release. "Creating an onion site is just one of many ways we’re going where people are".

So-called "onion" sites offer users a version of an individual’s or organization’s website that is accessible through the Tor network, which requires a special browser and uses different addresses from the open internet.

Our onion site is one of several ways individuals can contact CIA. For more details, refer to the Report Information tab on either our website or onion site.

​Everything on CIA.gov, from The World Factbook to reporting information to applying for a job, is available on the CIA onion site, complete with instructions for downloading the Tor browser, the release said.

The site is one of several ways for people to contact the CIA, the release added.