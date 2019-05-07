Register
21:07 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Vice President Joe Biden who is mulling a 2020 presidential candidacy, speaks to the media after speaking at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2019

    Lulz as Biden Parody Website With Groping Women Pics Outruns His Official Page

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Internet is ablaze with discussions over whether Democratic front-runner Joe Biden’s campaign has already sunk, long before the 2020 vote. Many assume that it really has - at least on Google - stressing that the 76-year-old’s official page is hopelessly holed up somewhere in the search engine’s depths.

    Netizens have been widely reporting that the former vice president’s official 2020 campaign website is nowhere to be found among first-page results on Google for the search term “Joe Biden”.

    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    Joe Biden's Son Revealed to Fund China's 'Spy App' as His Father Derides Beijing

    However, a realistic-looking parody site sporting quite a few rather awkward, and even obnoxious episodes involving the Democrat, seems to be gaining momentum on major search engines, particularly in response to the search “Joe Biden website”.

    “Joe Biden has a good feel for the American people and knows exactly what they really want deep down”, reads JoeBiden.info, the parody site.

    “He’s happy to open up and reveal himself to voters and will give a pounding to anybody who gets in his way!” it continues alongside strings of pictures sporting Biden touching women and children, thereby notoriously invading their personal space. 

    “No man has a right to lay a hand on a woman”, it is sarcastically written on the website in huge letters, with an attribution to Joe Biden in an obvious contradiction to the pictures posted above.

    Biden, one of the major Democratic hopefuls for the upcoming presidential elections, has been under scrutiny multiple times recently after a number of women made allegations that he had touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable. After the allegations were made, the former vice president vowed to be more respectful.

    Naturally, the general public couldn’t help but notice the controversial Internet resource, with many posting their reviews on Twitter.

    One person didn’t hesitate to scroll down a dozen pages of Google results just to find out that Biden’s official page didn’t pop up at all, but just a few paid links to his ActBlue account did:

    Another did the same, which prompted him to wonder, tongue-in-cheek, if “this is Democrats’ new front-runner”:

    One of the most curious sections of the website, whose creator is unnamed, is dedicated to Biden’s past “legislative accomplishments” that stirred controversy for being, in essence, anti-Democratic acts at some point in the past — including his endorsement for the Marriage Act, which prevented states from recognising same sex marriages.

    A no less controversial issue brought up on the website is Iraq War and Joe Biden’s support of the US’ military involvement there, with the notorious military campaign claiming 4,424 American lives and costing 2.4 trillion in taxpayer dollars.

    US President Barack Obama (R) and Vice President Joe Biden speak during Obama's inauguration as the 44th US president at the Capitol in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary
    Obama Subtly Pressured Biden Not to Run in 2016 Elections - Report

    Although the page’s creator remains unnamed, the site has a disclaimer stating in black and white that it is not funded “by any candidate, committee, organisation, or PAC”. In response to a CNBC inquiry submitted through the parody website’s contact form, the person behind it wrote that they identify as “closest to a libertarian”, confirming that no political force has contacted them about their brainchild.

    READ MORE: Biden Is 'A Very Serious Candidate But He Faces Major Obstacles' — Professor

    Meanwhile, the official page, JoeBiden.org, links to a White House page titled “Trump Administration Accomplishments”. An Internet tracker operated by the professional digital firm ACRONYM indicated that the Biden campaign had spent over $360,000 on Google platforms, with the total spending outrunning that of all the other candidates in the field except Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

    Despite showing no results for Biden’s campaign page, Google does regularly display the presidential candidate’s official advertisement.

    Related:

    Joe Biden's Son Revealed to Fund China's 'Spy App' as His Father Derides Beijing
    Biden Takes Double Digit Lead in US Democratic Presidential Primary Race - Polls
    Biden Accuses Trump of 'Undermining' US Political System
    Obama Subtly Pressured Biden Not to Run in 2016 Elections - Report
    Tags:
    presidential candidates, presidential bid, election campaign, election, Democrats, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse