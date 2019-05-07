Lulz as Biden Parody Website With Groping Women Pics Outruns His Official Page

The Internet is ablaze with discussions over whether Democratic front-runner Joe Biden’s campaign has already sunk, long before the 2020 vote. Many assume that it really has - at least on Google - stressing that the 76-year-old’s official page is hopelessly holed up somewhere in the search engine’s depths.

Netizens have been widely reporting that the former vice president’s official 2020 campaign website is nowhere to be found among first-page results on Google for the search term “Joe Biden”.

However, a realistic-looking parody site sporting quite a few rather awkward, and even obnoxious episodes involving the Democrat, seems to be gaining momentum on major search engines, particularly in response to the search “Joe Biden website”.

“Joe Biden has a good feel for the American people and knows exactly what they really want deep down”, reads JoeBiden.info, the parody site.

“He’s happy to open up and reveal himself to voters and will give a pounding to anybody who gets in his way!” it continues alongside strings of pictures sporting Biden touching women and children, thereby notoriously invading their personal space.

“No man has a right to lay a hand on a woman”, it is sarcastically written on the website in huge letters, with an attribution to Joe Biden in an obvious contradiction to the pictures posted above.

Biden, one of the major Democratic hopefuls for the upcoming presidential elections, has been under scrutiny multiple times recently after a number of women made allegations that he had touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable. After the allegations were made, the former vice president vowed to be more respectful.

Naturally, the general public couldn’t help but notice the controversial Internet resource, with many posting their reviews on Twitter.

One person didn’t hesitate to scroll down a dozen pages of Google results just to find out that Biden’s official page didn’t pop up at all, but just a few paid links to his ActBlue account did:

In reference to that article going around about the parody Joe Biden site beating his official site on Google: I just searched "Joe Biden" & then scrolled through 12 pages of results. His website didn't show up… at all. A few paid links to his ActBlue account and that's it. pic.twitter.com/KKwnO9PYto — Josh Klemons (@jlemonsk) 7 мая 2019 г.

Another did the same, which prompted him to wonder, tongue-in-cheek, if “this is Democrats’ new front-runner”:

I am still trying to find @JoeBiden's campaign website. I thought I found it but turns it was a parody website which is appearing before his actual website in google searches. This is your new front-runner, Democrats? Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/1yiKxwkyDU — Does Mayor Pete's Site Have An Issues Section Yet? (@PeteNeedsIssues) 6 мая 2019 г.

This Joe Biden website really is something. https://t.co/2VG8ORUaaI — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) 7 мая 2019 г.

One of the most curious sections of the website, whose creator is unnamed, is dedicated to Biden’s past “legislative accomplishments” that stirred controversy for being, in essence, anti-Democratic acts at some point in the past — including his endorsement for the Marriage Act, which prevented states from recognising same sex marriages.

A no less controversial issue brought up on the website is Iraq War and Joe Biden’s support of the US’ military involvement there, with the notorious military campaign claiming 4,424 American lives and costing 2.4 trillion in taxpayer dollars.

© AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary Obama Subtly Pressured Biden Not to Run in 2016 Elections - Report

Although the page’s creator remains unnamed, the site has a disclaimer stating in black and white that it is not funded “by any candidate, committee, organisation, or PAC”. In response to a CNBC inquiry submitted through the parody website’s contact form, the person behind it wrote that they identify as “closest to a libertarian”, confirming that no political force has contacted them about their brainchild.

READ MORE: Biden Is 'A Very Serious Candidate But He Faces Major Obstacles' — Professor

Meanwhile, the official page, JoeBiden.org, links to a White House page titled “Trump Administration Accomplishments”. An Internet tracker operated by the professional digital firm ACRONYM indicated that the Biden campaign had spent over $360,000 on Google platforms, with the total spending outrunning that of all the other candidates in the field except Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Despite showing no results for Biden’s campaign page, Google does regularly display the presidential candidate’s official advertisement.