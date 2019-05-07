FBI Director Claims Counterintelligence Probes Should Not Be Considered Spying

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has said during a US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that he would not characterise the agency's counterintelligence investigations as spying.

"Well that's not the term I would use", Wray said when asked if FBI agents are engaged in spying when conducting investigations against suspected terrorists or other criminals. "Lots of people have different colloquial phrases. I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity. Part of the investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes. To me, the key question is making sure it's done by the book".

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director said he personally does not have any evidence the FBI conducted illegal surveillance into any campaigns in the 2016 US presidential election.

Wray continued on saying that the FBI had secured a number of relevant warrants for its counter surveillance investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: Anti-Trump 'Coup': Spygate & Steele-FBI Cooperation Deserve Scrutiny — Analysts

In April, US Attorney General William Barr told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that spying occurred on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

© AFP 2019 / Mandel Ngan Russia Poses ‘Very Significant’ Counterintelligence Threat - FBI Director Wray

Wray said on Monday that the FBI is working with Barr to give him a better understanding of the beginnings of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

The FBI has been criticised about opening a counterintelligence investigation of the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 that led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

Mueller concluded at the end of the two-year investigation that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.