Woman Jailed After Repeatedly Trespassing at CIA HQ and Asking for 'Agent Penis'

In total, she visited the US overseas spying agency's HQ a total of four times. Her bizarre activities have led to her being imprisoned in an Alexandria city jail on a Class B misdemeanour offence, awaiting trial.

Jennifer Hernandez, 58, has been arrested after repeatedly trying to enter the Central Intelligence Agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia and asking to speak with "Agent Penis".

Hernandez was first stopped by security 22nd April, after attempting to walk in through the building's main vehicle entrance. She claimed to have applied for a job at the agency, and have an appointment with her recruiter at the complex. Attempts to confirm her story failed, and a CIA police officer told her she could be arrested for trespassing if she didn't leave.

​Hernandez duly departed, only to return 1st May in a Lyft car — she was given a written warning and again told to leave.

However, she came back the very next day in an Uber and stated her phone was off and she wanted to "speak to her recruiter" — she was interviewed by police before departing, only to yet again return the next day to ask for her North Carolina ID card to be returned, which she'd left there on one of her previous visits. She also asked to speak to "Agent Penis".

Hernandez' ID card was returned, and she was escorted to the nearest bus stop — when the bus arrived though, she asked officers waiting with her, "do you really think I'm going to leave?".

After repeatedly declining to board the bus, Hernandez was arrested, charged with a Class B misdemeanor offence and imprisoned in Alexandria city jail.