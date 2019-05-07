Register
07:14 GMT +307 May 2019
    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019

    GOP Slams Ilhan Omar's Tweet on Israel-Gaza Conflict as Anti-Semitism

    112

    Muslim-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted Sunday night that “the status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable".

    Omar's controversial comments came on the heels of the latest violent escalation in the Gaza Strip on 4 May when hundreds of projectiles were fired toward Israel from the enclave, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate. The violence reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

    Omar's tweet sparked the harsh criticism among prominent republicans, who have slammed the Congresswoman with allegations of anti-Semitism.

    Senior adviser to US President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign Katrina Pierson drew ire on Twitter when she responded to Ilhan Omar's remark by attaching what netizens suggest is a 2015 video of the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbass to her post about the Hamas movement’s "violence" against Israel after the latest heavy exchange of fire in the region.

    The latest criticism of Omar came after the congresswoman made another controversial comment in February, alleging that support for Israel in Congress was purchased by Jewish-backed advocacy groups.

    READ MORE: Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over — Netanyahu

    On Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that a total of 690 rockets were launched from Gaza over the past 48 hours, with 240 of them intercepted by air defence systems. Israeli forces have hit 350 targets in the Gaza Strip since Saturday. The exchange of fire has broken the Cairo-mediated truce, which lasted more than a month and stipulated reduction in bombardment in exchange for easing the enclave’s blockade by Israel.

    A picture taken from the Gaza Strip on May 4, 2019 shows missiles being launched toward Israel. A barrage of around 50 rockets was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday and dozens were intercepted by air defences, the Israeli army said.
    © AFP 2019 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Israel Responds to Multiple Rockets Fired From Gaza, Intercepts 'Dozens' (VIDEO)
    Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip in 2007, after the Hamas movement took control of the Palestinian coastal territory.

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in March 2018, when the Palestinians started mass protest campaigns called the Great March of Return at the Gaza border.

    READ MORE: Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning – Reports

