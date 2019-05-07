Trump Awards Golfer Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom

US president Donald Trump went to Twitter in mid-April to congratulate a "really great guy" Tiger Woods on his win in a major golf championship - the Masters Tournament. While praising Wood's "triumph" Trump promised to present the golfer with one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.

The US president awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday during an official ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

Woods, whose real name is Eldrick Tont, was not only presented with the Presidential Medal but was also named by Trump "a global symbol of American excellence, devotion, and drive."

During the ceremony Trump recalled Tiger's career in details, praising the golfer's "relentless will to win, win, win."

Woods, in his turn, thanked his mother, his two children, his girlfriend, and his caddy, while receiving the award.

"My dad is no longer here, but my mom is here," Woods said. "I love you, Mom." "I have tried to hang in there and I have tried to come back and play the great game of golf again," Woods said. "I have been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to do it again."

Woods became the fourth golfer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Ex-US president George W. Bush presented the honor to Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus in 2004 and 2005, respectively, a Fox News report says. President Barack Obama gave the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Sifford, the first African-American to join the PGA Tour, in 2014.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was established by John F. Kennedy in 1963, is bestowed upon those who have made an "especially meritorious" contribution to US security or national interests, world peace, cultural pursuits or other non-specified endeavors, AFP report says.

Trump announced that he would present Woods with the award in the mid-April after the golfer won the Masters Tournament, for the first time since 2005.