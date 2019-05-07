Register
01:09 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee

    'Lacks Legitimate Legislative Purpose': Mnuchin Won't Release Trump Tax Returns

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    104

    In a letter to Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said he wouldn't approve the release of US President Donald Trump's tax returns because the committee's request for them "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

    Mnuchin explained in the Monday letter that because "the committee's request is unprecedented," he sought the counsel of the Department of Justice on whether or not the committee's request was legitimate according to past US Supreme Court rulings on the committee's statutory authority.

    Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Trump Lawyer Says Dems’ Tax Returns Demands Have No Legislative Purpose

    The DOJ has not commented on the matter. However, Mnuchin's letter does say the department "intends to memorialize its advice in a published legal opinion as soon as possible."

    Neal has sent three requests to Mnuchin for the information, on April 3 and a second demanding an answer no later than April 23. However, as that date came and went, the congressman grew increasingly critical of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which he believed were stalling for time.

    "It is not the proper function of the IRS, Treasury or Justice to question or second guess the motivations of the committee or its reasonable determinations regarding its need for the requested tax returns and return information," Neal wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on April 23. "Please know that if you fail to comply, your failure will be interpreted as a denial of my request."

    House Democrats have sought Trump's tax returns in a renewed push to dig up dirt on the Republican president after it became apparent that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged Russian collusion would not deliver them a way to be rid of the president. However, Democrats have long sought the real estate mogul's tax documents, as he is the first president to refuse their disclosure since President Richard M. Nixon.

    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016
    © AFP 2019 /
    US Senator Bernie Sanders Releases 10 Years of Tax Returns, Urges Trump to Follow Suit

    Other congressional bodies have also sought financial information about the president in recent days, with Trump's lawyers suing last week to block nine banks from having to turn over the president's financial records to House Financial Services, House Intelligence and House Oversight Committees, which subpoenaed the documents.

    "Whether it is refusing to sit down in an interview with Mueller or whether it is constantly obstructing justice by trying to stop testimonies and stop people from cooperating, whether it is filing a lawsuit, he obviously has something to hide," House Financial Services Committee Chairperson Maxine Waters (D-CA) said last week. "He's obviously afraid that we are going to learn more about his relationships with Deutsche Bank, more about his bank records, perhaps, more about whether or not there is money laundering that has been involved in some ways. We have enough information and we have enough to help us to guide us moving forward to help us with these subpoenas."

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Good One: Sarah Sanders Says Lawmakers Too Dumb to Understand Trump Tax Returns

    Mnuchin wrote Monday that "Although the Department [of Treasury] is unable to provide you with the requested confidential tax returns and return information, we renew our previous offer to provide information concerning the Committee's stated interest in how the IRS conducts mandatory examinations of presidents, as provided by the Internal Revenue Manual. If the Committee is interested, we remain committed to providing such an accommodation."

    In response to Mnuchin's letter, Neal said in a statement Monday that he would "consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response."

    Related:

    Pompeo Roasts Hillary Clinton Over 'China, Get Trump's Tax Returns' Remark
    IRS Head Owns Trump-Branded Assets, Refuses US House Demand for Prez Tax Returns
    Mnuchin Says Will Give 'Final Decision' on Trump Tax Returns by 6 May - Report
    Bernie Sanders Releases 10 Years of Tax Returns, Urges Trump to Follow Suit
    Tags:
    purpose, denial, request, tax returns, US Treasury Department, House Ways and Means Committee, Donald Trump, Steve Mnuchin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse