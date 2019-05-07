US Prepares New Sanctions Against Russia, Cuba Over Support of Maduro - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States prepares the next round of sanctions against Cuba and Russia for their continued support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, media reported on Monday.

The Trump administration continues to examine military options and is already working on a series of new sanctions packages targeting Havana and Moscow for their "destabilizing activities" in Venezuela, the Free Beacon reported citing US Special Representative Elliott Abrams.

Senior US officials are in regular contact with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the political and humanitarian crisis in the South American country keeps getting worse, the report said.

On 30 April, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release that Venezuela's institutions must support Guaido in order to receive sanctions relief.

Last week, Guaido made another attempt to depose of Maduro by calling on Venezuelans and the military to take to the streets and overthrow Venezuela's president.

However, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the country’s legitimate authorities.

Amid the events, which Caracas has described as a failed coup attempt, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding that Washington hopes to see a peaceful transfer of power.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president. The United States and 54 other countries recognized Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

Russia, China, and a number of other countries have said they recognize constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.