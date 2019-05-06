Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Arrives at Prison to Serve 3-Year Sentence - Reports

Cohen was ordered to report to the Otisville federal prison — located some 75 miles northwest of New York City — no later than 2:00 p.m., NBC News reported.
"There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth," Cohen told reporters earlier on Monday.
Last year, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress, fraud, tax evasion and making unlawful campaign contributions, including "hush money" payments to women who claimed they had relations with Trump.
