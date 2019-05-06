Register
15:57 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump shares a moment with left wing and MVP Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, defenseman John Carlson, and team owner Ted Leonsis during an Oval Office event at the White House March 25, 2019 in Washington, DC

    Russian Hockey Star Recalls 'Unforgettable Meeting With CHEERFUL Trump'

    © AFP 2019 / ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After the NHL’s Washington Capitals led by Russian hockey icon Alexander Ovechkin won a hard earned Stanley Cup back in 2018, Trump honoured the long-standing tradition of presidents congratulating winning teams at the White House, to the pride and joy of the victorious hockey players.

    In an interview with the Russian sport news portal Sport24 Dmitry Orlov, a Russian defenceman for the Washington Capitals in the National Hockey League (NHL), has shared a number of details about his team’s visit to the Oval Office after they grabbed the Stanley Cup in 2018.

    The athlete billed the meeting with POTUS Donald Trump an unforgettable experience, noting that their invitation to the White House points to what a big mission the Caps accomplished last season, arguing they now have a perfect memory to cherish once they complete their sporting careers.

    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump After Phone Talk With Putin: Tremendous Potential for Great Ties With Russia

    The defenceman also eagerly depicted the American president asserting that “he has his own vibes, and he is a rather cheerful person”, recounting the strikingly light-hearted atmosphere that they found themselves in while in the Oval office. “It shouldn’t be underestimated”, he stressed.

    This season, Capitals didn’t manage to defend their title losing 3 games to 4 to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in April. After the matches, Orlov, along with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov joined the Russian national squad to prepare for the World Cup in Slovakia, with the competition due to take place from 10 May to 26 May. Russia will take on Norway, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Latvia, Switzerland, and Sweden in the group stage of the tournament.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Claims She's Living Inside Trump's Head 'Rent-Free' (VIDEO)

    Related:

    Stanley Cup Winner Ovechkin Becomes Father to a Son - Fridzon
    Tags:
    titles, tournament, team, hockey, Stanley Cup, National Hockey League (NHL), Dmitry Orlov, Alexander Ovechkin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse