Register
14:26 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    sraelis hold American and Israeli flags with the new U.S. embassy in the background in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018

    US to Review Ties With States Based on Their Attitude Toward Israel

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    Donald Trump's administration has made some major and controversial decisions in its support for Israel, such as recognising Tel Aviv's claims to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Despite these steps, certain states have witnessed a rise in perceived anti-Semitic sentiments.

    US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, Elan Carr has stated that Washington may review its ties with certain states based on the latter's attitude towards Israel, Reuters reported. This may be done as a part of a recently announced policy shift that will equate anti-Zionism, or opposition to the existence of the state of Israel, with anti-Semitism in US eyes.

    "The United States is willing to review its relationship with any country, and certainly anti-Semitism on the part of a country with whom we have relations is a deep concern", he said.

    An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City November 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Zakot
    US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip

    Carr further stated that he will be discussing the issue of anti-Semitism and its impact on bilateral relations with the US with a number of countries and their heads in "frank and candid conversations […] behind closed doors". However, he refused to specify the exact states and the possible steps that Washington make take based on the results of these talks.

    The special envoy also praised the US decision to start equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, claiming that it "breaks new ground" by admitting that the former is just "one of the chief flavours" of hatred towards Jews in the modern world.

    The shift in the US policy towards anti-Zionism was announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in March 2019. He claimed that it was just a form of anti-Semitism and vowed that the US will be fighting against it "relentlessly".

    READ MORE: US Muslim Lawmaker Apologizes After Criticism of AIPAC Called 'Anti-Semitic'

    President Donald Trump's administration has been largely supportive of Israel and in line with this policy recognised its claims to the Golan Heights and Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital. At the same time, Washington's steps have exacerbated tensions between Tel Aviv and some regional states and "enemies", such as Hamas, who have intensified their attacks against Israel in recent years.

    Related:

    US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip
    Iran Blames US Support for Israel's "Savage Attack" Amid Gaza Escalation
    US State Department Condemns Rocket Attacks on Israel
    Kushner: US to Discuss Israel Annexing W Bank Possibility when New Gov't Formed
    Sole Copy of US Recognition of Israel Signed by Truman Listed for $300K (PHOTO)
    US Envoy Dismisses Two-State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – Report
    Tags:
    anti-zionism, anti-Semitism, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse