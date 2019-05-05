Register
20:06 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple’s CEO Slams ‘Peeping Tom’ Tech Giants, Says Privacy Is a Crisis

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    While Facebook is trying to move past privacy scandals and accusations of mishandling its users’ personal information, Apple’s Tim Cook has told off those taking advantage of users and warned that privacy has become a crisis itself.

    Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has pledged that his company is an “ally” in the fight for the protection of user data, describing the current situation regarding privacy as a crisis in an interview with the US broadcaster ABC News.

    “Privacy in itself has become a crisis. I think it's a crisis”, he said, noting that this is “fixable”, adding “Like we've done every other point in time, when we get together it's amazing what we can do”.

    Speaking about the sensitive issue, the Apple CEO became sentimental, reminiscing about his time growing up, when “one of the worst things, other than… something like hurting somebody or something, was the Peeping Tom”, meaning “somebody looking in the window”.

    “The people who track on the internet know a lot more about you than if somebody's looking in your window. A lot more”, he warned.

    Cook also reassured consumers of his company’s products “You are not our product”. But he still had to fend off criticism about colluding with Facebook and Google, and being embroiled in privacy scandals after the interviewer pointed out that Apple makes money selling these data collecting aps in the App Store.

    “We don't make any money on Facebook. Google, we do make money on the browser. We selected Google, frankly, because we believe it's the best browser”, Cook rebuffed the accusations.

    READ MORE: New Apple App Won't Need Internet Connection to Track Your iPhone — Report

    Apart from privacy concerns, Cook also voiced alarm at how much time people — kids in particular — spend on their phones. The CEO of the multi-billion dollar company revealed that he was himself surprised when he found out that he picked up his phone – “around 200” times a day.

    “We make money if we can convince you to buy an iPhone… but I don't want you using the product a lot. What we want to build are products… to enrich your life. … Do something you couldn't do without it. … That’s what gets us excited”, he noted, promising that the tech giant is working on a way to “give the parent the controls” over their child’s access to the device.

    However, many netizens did not seem to believe that this attention to the privacy of users was genuine. 

    Related:

    Huawei Outspends Apple, Microsoft on Research and Development of 5G Network
    Apple Sued for $1 Billion After Facial Recognition Wrongly IDs US Man as Thief
    New Apple App Won't Need Internet Connection to Track Your iPhone - Report
    New Apple Service Seeks to Take Bite Out of Streaming Market (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    data collection, user data, crisis, privacy, Google, Facebook, Apple, Tim Cook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse