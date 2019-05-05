Register
    Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

    'Surprise All Females': Twitter Chew Over Black Women Grabbing Miss US Titles

    While crowds took to Twitter to applaud the “anti-racist” results of recent landmark beauty contests, many suggested that in a bid to showcase diplomatic correctness, the jury panel had lost the battle for objectivity.

    Cheslie Kryst, a lawyer from North Carolina, has become the third black woman to be crowned in a prestigious 2019 beauty pageant, as she grabbed the Miss USA title last Thursday, thereby joining this year’s black Miss America and Miss Teen USA.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    God deserves all the thanks and praise for this incredible and life-changing moment. Last night was so surreal that I keep waiting to wake up. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, thanks to my friends and family who flew all the way to #RenoTahoe just to be there for me, and thanks to everyone who has sent me a text, DM, Facebook message, email, or called me. It is a blessing to have so much support from you all and I promise I’ll do my level best to respond to each one of you. I’m on my way to New York now to move into my new apartment and I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful. I’m Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst.

    Публикация от Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst) 3 Май 2019 в 8:43 PDT

     

    The latter title was presented to Kaliegh Garris, an 18-year-old from Connecticut, who is seeking to pursue a career in nursing, whereas Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 from New York, gritted out a victory in a September contest.

    The first-ever near simultaneous triple win for African-American women has been on everyone’s lips on Twitter, with many praising Garris’ and Kryst’s wearing their naturally-textured hair on the pageant catwalk, while others focused on Kryst’s support for the Me Too movement “fostering safe and inclusive work places,” as she put it when answering a reporter's question.

    Yet amid people’s applause, predominantly from among the black community, one naysayer weighed in by saying there is “nothing” in the win, remarking that the other race “has been doing it for years”:

    “Beauty beyond complexion”, one exclaimed, whilst a couple of other Twitterians assumed that the pageant outcomes are no more than “political correctness”, adding that objectivity had ceased to exist:

    Meanwhile, another person dwelled on the fact that the title holders are “inspiring” and “educated” black women who prove that African-Americans can do “anything beyond limits placed on them by others”.

    Another Twitterian alleged in the meantime that the Miss Teen USA had darkened her skin just for the pageant, arguing that biracial people are their own race in the country. To prove his point, the user posted a collage:

    However, there were those insisting that the Miss Teen’s hair is naturally black and curly, with another noting that even if biracial, this “doesn’t make you any less black”. One went as far as addressed the other, “racist” contesters’ feelings about black women being crowned in the pageants:

    Another suggested that any claims about the Miss Teen US are irrelevant without “her input”:

    There was, however, also room for a decent joke.

    While one expressed surprise that the Misses were not only black, but actually female…

    …  another one butted in, urging that the jury let “each one be  a trans/lesbo/Latina/Asian” next time, anticipating the following rhetoric:

