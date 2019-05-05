SHOCK CLAIM Prince Harry, Meghan Want Place in Los Angeles After Baby is Born

As the royal baby wait is still on, media outlets are trying to guess how Prince Harry’s family is going to settle in after welcoming its newest member. While earlier speculations claimed that the Sussexes were going to be sent away to Africa amid a rumoured rift with Prince William’s family, a more radical move has popped up.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are considering setting up a family nest in the home town of the Hollywood actress-turned British royal, Los Angeles, after the couple’s firstborn arrives, The Sun reports.

The outlet cites a source acquainted with the situation, saying “Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles” where her mother Doria Ragland resides. According to the insider, the former actress is “a California girl and can breathe easier there”, while Hollywood is the place “where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing”. The informant also pointed at the pressure from the Palace and the press.

“Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press — and more control over her life and the people around her. She is a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA”, the source reportedly told the outlet.

However, the newspaper also noted that the change of location is not expected to happen as soon as the family welcomes their new member, due to arrive any day now.

“They’re not looking to buy anywhere just yet as they’ve only just finished the renovations on Frogmore Cottage. But they’re definitely eyeing up a place in California”, another source added, as cited by The Sun.

Earlier this year it became known that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to move out of Kensington Palace, where they have been living alongside Prince William's family ever since they got engaged in 2017, to the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate amid ongoing rumours of a feud between the two families.

This spring, The Times reported that royal advisers were sketching up plans, involving a major international mission abroad, probably in Africa, for the couple, dubbed the “royal rock stars”. The plan is said to be looking “to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa”. Later insider sources claimed that Kensington Palace had considered sending Prince Harry, and Markle, 37, even further, to Canada or Australia. A friend of William and Harry cited by Fox News said that “in some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible”.