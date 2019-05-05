Register
13:55 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo.

    SHOCK CLAIM Prince Harry, Meghan Want Place in Los Angeles After Baby is Born

    © Photo: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    As the royal baby wait is still on, media outlets are trying to guess how Prince Harry’s family is going to settle in after welcoming its newest member. While earlier speculations claimed that the Sussexes were going to be sent away to Africa amid a rumoured rift with Prince William’s family, a more radical move has popped up.

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are considering setting up a family nest in the home town of the Hollywood actress-turned British royal, Los Angeles, after the couple’s firstborn arrives, The Sun reports. 

    The outlet cites a source acquainted with the situation, saying “Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles” where her mother Doria Ragland resides. According to the insider, the former actress is “a California girl and can breathe easier there”, while Hollywood is the place “where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing”. The informant also pointed at the pressure from the Palace and the press.

    “Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press — and more control over her life and the people around her. She is a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA”, the source reportedly told the outlet.

    However, the newspaper also noted that the change of location is not expected to happen as soon as the family welcomes their new member, due to arrive any day now. 

    “They’re not looking to buy anywhere just yet as they’ve only just finished the renovations on Frogmore Cottage. But they’re definitely eyeing up a place in California”, another source added, as cited by The Sun.

    Earlier this year it became known that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to move out of Kensington Palace, where they have been living alongside Prince William's family ever since they got engaged in 2017, to the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate amid ongoing rumours of a feud between the two families.

    READ MORE: Meghan Markle's Instagram Post HINTS at ROYAL Baby Being Due One of These Days

    This spring, The Times reported that royal advisers were sketching up plans, involving a major international mission abroad, probably in Africa, for the couple, dubbed the “royal rock stars”. The plan is said to be looking “to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa”. Later insider sources claimed that Kensington Palace had considered sending Prince Harry, and Markle, 37, even further, to Canada or Australia. A friend of William and Harry cited by Fox News said that “in some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible”.

    Related:

    Royal Baby Fever as Clues Emerge Harry and Meghan's Child Has Been Born
    Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign
    Meghan Markle's Instagram Post HINTS at ROYAL Baby Being Due One of These Days
    Palace to ‘Harness’ Harry, Meghan Sending Them Off to Africa – Reports
    Tags:
    royal feud, royal family, royal baby, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Los Angeles, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Citizens and Tourists at the Red Square
    Picture-Perfect: Sputnik's Guide to Top Spots in Moscow to Take Best Selfies
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse